Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.