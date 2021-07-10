Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $194.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.37. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

