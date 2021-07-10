Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.33 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

