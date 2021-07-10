Andra AP fonden Purchases 2,100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.67. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

