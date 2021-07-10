Andra AP fonden Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $251.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.71. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.60 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

