Andra AP fonden Has $8.97 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $94.36 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

