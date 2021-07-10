Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

ABMD stock opened at $324.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.75. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

