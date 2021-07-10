Analyzing CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CMC Materials and MACOM Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.90 $142.83 million $7.47 19.91 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.77 -$46.08 million $0.39 153.79

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -4.16% 20.99% 9.23% MACOM Technology Solutions -0.28% 23.60% 6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CMC Materials and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 3 2 5 0 2.20 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 10 0 2.91

CMC Materials presently has a consensus price target of $160.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.90%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.59%. Given CMC Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

