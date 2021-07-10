Analysts Set zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) PT at €233.50

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €233.50 ($274.71).

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of zooplus stock traded down €2.40 ($2.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €270.60 ($318.35). 13,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a 1-year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1-year high of €282.00 ($331.76). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €249.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.