Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

UBS stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $98,446,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

