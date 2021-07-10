Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target at $2.40

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOLWF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 37,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

