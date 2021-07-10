Analysts Set TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) PT at $12.17

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $625.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 634.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

