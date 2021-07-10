Analysts Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) PT at $17.00

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $38,557,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 244,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

