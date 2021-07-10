Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Target Price at C$33.08

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.04.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,400. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.12. The stock has a market cap of C$43.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,609.44.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

