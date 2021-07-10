Analysts Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Target Price at $197.50

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $227.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $129.42 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

