Analysts Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target at $9.79

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEXA opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

