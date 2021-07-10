Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $26.38

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.