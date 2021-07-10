Analysts Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Target Price at $29.33

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INNV. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of INNV opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.