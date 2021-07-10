Analysts Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) PT at $66.54

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,646. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

