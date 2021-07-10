Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$13.31

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE HBM traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.65. 1,527,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,708. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.16 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -14.13.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

