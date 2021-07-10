Analysts Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Target Price at $16.11

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 471,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

