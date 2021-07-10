Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $25.17

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

HP stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 947,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

