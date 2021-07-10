Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln National Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNC. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

