Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 86,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,137. The firm has a market cap of $547.80 million, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

