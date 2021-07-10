Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to announce sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.70 million and the highest is $36.40 million. Tellurian posted sales of $6.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $76.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.05 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TELL. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 5,766,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,015,506. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

