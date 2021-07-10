Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,076. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

