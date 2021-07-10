Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.48 Million

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $379.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $390.60 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.65. 199,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,267. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.