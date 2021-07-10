Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $887.23 million to $1.20 billion. Shopify posted sales of $714.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $31.65 on Wednesday, hitting $1,494.99. 1,257,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,397. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,290.67. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,587.74.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

