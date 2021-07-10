Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 293,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,073. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

