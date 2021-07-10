Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce sales of $324.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.20 million and the lowest is $316.20 million. Monro posted sales of $247.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $10,877,000.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,150. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

