Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Announce -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

