Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 846,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARLO opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

