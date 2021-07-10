Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report sales of $2.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 million to $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $8.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.18 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 518,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,806. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

