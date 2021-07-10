Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post $5.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.09. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.10.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $7.62 on Wednesday, hitting $248.95. The stock had a trading volume of 564,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

