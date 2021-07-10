Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $70.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

