American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,591.49. The stock had a trading volume of 755,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,450.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,612.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

