American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 2.1% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 1,213,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,070. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

