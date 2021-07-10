American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. 1,128,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

