American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up approximately 2.4% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

