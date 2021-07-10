American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHOTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

