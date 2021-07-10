Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $287.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.77.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.93. 205,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.79. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $196.96 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

