Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABEV. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.80.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Ambev by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ambev by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.