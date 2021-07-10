Amalgamated Bank Sells 476 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,569,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,169,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 140,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,060 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.