Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.