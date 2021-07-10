Amalgamated Bank Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Navient were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navient by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $3,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.