Amalgamated Bank Has $213,000 Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xperi were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

