Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 1,568 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $3,588,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,081.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 14,663.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,175,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

