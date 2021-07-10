Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 8,673 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,673 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.