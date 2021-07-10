Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $13.91. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 3,420 shares trading hands.

ACH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $278,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

