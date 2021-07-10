Alstom SA Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alstom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ALSMY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

